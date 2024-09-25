Chuck E. Cheese BOO-Tacular Returns For Family & Spooky-Fun As The Largest Kids-Focused National Halloween Event

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Celebrate Halloween Excitement Everyday September 30 - October 31 at Fun Centers Across the U.S. and Canada

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chuck E. Cheese , the No. 1 global family entertainment Fun Center, will bring back its highly anticipated Halloween Boo-Tacular celebration for its fifth year! This spooky season, Chuck E. Cheese will celebrate Halloween starting September 30 through October 31 with free E-Tickets, free candy every night, Haunted House dance parties, pumpkin-shaped pizza, other fun menu additions, limited-time Halloween merch, and much more!



As the nation's largest Halloween event for families, Boo-Tacular transforms every day in October into a Halloween celebration. Kids and families can experience a month-long festival of safe, budget-friendly Halloween fun and delicious treats while at Chuck E. Cheese fun centers nationwide.

“We know that kids love the Halloween season, and we've made it more affordable for families to visit all month long,” said Mark Kupferman, Executive Vice President of Chuck E. Cheese.“Every child in costume gets 500 bonus E-Tickets on every visit, Fun Pass holders get unlimited visits and up to 250 Play Points on the Gold pass, and parents can feel safe because we've tailored this experience just for them. With our new Membership, families can visit Chuck E. Cheese year-round for as little as $7.99 a month.”

Chuck E. Cheese offers the ultimate Halloween experience with:

FREE Trick-or-Treating Every Night

Kids get Free Airheads candy daily, during DJ Munch's Haunted House Dance Party, starting at 6 pm



FREE 500 Bonus E-Tickets

Kids dressed in costumes during Halloween BOO-Tacular will be awarded 500 E-tickets for the coolest new prizes!



Haunt-astic Themed Menu Items and Pizza Deals are only available during Boo-Tacular



Pumpkin-Shaped Pepperoni Pizza – Fan-favorite Pepperoni Pizza in a fun, pumpkin shape. Available for dine-in, delivery, or carryout.

Plus! There will be a BOGO Pizza deal on Halloween (10/31) for carryout or delivery only. Use the promo code BOOTACULAR at order.chuckecheese.com or in the Chuck E. Cheese app.

Slime Cookie – Upgrade your Giant Warm Cookie to a Slime Cookie! Including spooky green slime, gummy worms, and a candy monster face Dippin' Dots® Eye Scream – Upgrade the Cookies n' Cream Dippin' Dots® flavor to a special Spookies 'n Cream Dippin' Dots® flavor, with spooky green slime, gummy worms and a candy monster face added for only $1 more.

DJ Munch's Haunted House Dance Party

DJ Munch's Haunted House Party and live show will come to life every night from 6 pm to close, featuring spooky music, dances, and an appearance by Chuck E. himself. Guests at home can also enjoy it on the Chuck E. Cheese YouTube Channel for Halloween-themed content.



Halloween For All



Halloween Sensory Sensitive Sunday – Every fun center will open two hours early on October 27 for an additional Sensory Sensitive Sunday during the month of October with reduced noise, dimmed lighting, a sensory-friendly arcade, and Halloween magic for sensory-sensitive children. Families will have the opportunity to round up their purchases for Autism Speaks all month to help create a more inclusive world.

Warner Brothers Home Entertainment Promotion

Chuck E. Cheese has partnered with Warner Bros. Home Entertainment to offer Loyalty Members $10 off the purchase of a selection of Halloween digital movies, with the purchase of any online or in-app order through Halloween. Full details at

For more information about Chuck E. Cheese Halloween Boo-Tacular, visit .

About Chuck E. Cheese

Chuck E. Cheese is the place where half a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year with a mission to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food, and play. For over 47 years Chuck E. Cheese has been the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®, and they continue to set the standard for family entertainment through its interactive experiences, exciting arcade games, and beloved Chuck E. Cheese character. Committed to providing a fun, safe, and inclusive environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $21 million to schools and non-profits through its fundraising programs. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of nearly 600 Chuck E. Cheese fun centers, with locations in 45 states and 17 foreign countries and territories. For more information visit

