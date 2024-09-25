Kraton Corporation Receives Ecovadis Platinum Award For Sustainability Excellence For Fourth Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kraton Corporation, a leading global sustainable producer of specialty polymers and high-value biobased products derived from pine wood pulping co-products, announces that it has maintained a Platinum award, the highest rating available, for its sustainability management system from EcoVadis.

Kraton Corporation Receives EcoVadis Platinum Award for Fourth Consecutive Year

"We are incredibly proud to have attained the EcoVadis Platinum rating. This recognition is a testament to our maturity, steadfast commitment to sustainability and ethical practices throughout our operations," said

Rogier Roelen, Kraton's Chief Sustainability Officer

& General Counsel. "The Platinum rating confirms our leadership in sustainability, reflecting an

unwavering passion for making a positive difference through sound business principles."

The platinum rating solidifies Kraton's position within the top 1% of over 90,000 companies assessed by EcoVadis, a premier industry platform for gauging the integration of sustainability principles into corporate business and management systems.

"We are excited to have earned this rating for the fourth

year in a row.

It reflects our collective commitment to sustainability and our relentless pursuit of excellence in all aspects of our operations," said

Marcello Boldrini, Kraton's CEO.

"It's not just an honor; it's a reminder of our responsibility to lead with integrity and innovation."

EcoVadis is a global provider of business sustainability ratings, intelligence, and collaborative performance improvement tools for global supply chains. The EcoVadis platform and sustainability scorecards provide insight into environmental, social, and ethical risks across more than 200 purchasing categories and 160 countries. Their methodology provides a single framework to evaluate, collaborate and improve sustainability performance to protect brands, foster transparency, and innovation, and accelerate growth. For more information, visit

ecovadis .

More information about Kraton's sustainability initiatives can be found on

Kraton .

ABOUT KRATON



Kraton Corporation

is a leading global producer of specialty polymers and high-value performance products derived from renewable resources.

Kraton's

polymers are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants, and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving, and roofing products. As the largest global provider in the pine chemicals industry, the company's pine-based specialty products are sold into adhesive, road and construction and tire markets, and it produces and sells a broad range of performance chemicals into markets that include fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, coatings, metalworking fluids and lubricants, inks, and mining.

Kraton

offers its products to a diverse customer base in over 70 countries worldwide.



*Kraton, the

Kraton

logo and design are all trademarks of

Kraton Corporation,

or its subsidiaries or affiliates,

in one or more, but not all countries.



Media Contact : Kristen Boyd; T: (346) 280-7572

SOURCE Kraton Corporation

