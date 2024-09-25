Turkish benchmark stock ends Tuesday’s session higher

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the Turkish benchmark stock index, BIST 100, ended the trading day at 10,029.73 points, marking a 1.44 percent surge from the earlier session’s closing.



The BIST 100 began the trading day at 9,911.41 points, increasing 141.98 points from Monday's session end. The lowest rate of the index for the day was recorded at 9,878.57, whereas its day-to-day high was at 10,108.15.



In addition, while 42 show declines throughout the trading day, 58 showed increases.



The overall transaction volume hit 101 billion Turkish liras (which is equivalent to USD2.99 billion), while the total value of the index was 8.5 trillion liras (up to USD249.5 billion).



Moreover, the USD/TRY exchange rate was 34.1270 as of 6.12 PM regional time (1512GMT), the EUR/TRY rate amounted to 38.0650 and the GBP/TRY exchanged at 45.7020. The price of an ounce of gold was USD2,646.10, whereas a barrel price of Brent oil was approximately USD74.30.

