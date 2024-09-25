University Of Leeds And TERI SAS University Sign Mou To Foster Academic Cooperation And Research Collaboration

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi September 24, 2024: The University of Leeds (UoL) and TERI School of Advanced Studies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during an official visit by a UoL delegation to the institute. This strategic agreement aims to enhance academic cooperation and establish a long-term collaborative partnership between the two institutions.



Under the MoU, the partnership will focus on developing collaborative research projects, organising joint academic activities such as courses, conferences, and seminars, facilitating the exchange of research and teaching personnel, and creating opportunities for student placements and exchanges. The exchange of publications and other materials of common interest will further enrich the partnership. A key area of focus will be collaboration with the University of Leeds' School of Politics and International Studies (POLIS), ensuring a vibrant exchange of expertise and thought leadership.



Professor Adam Tyson, Pro-Dean International for the Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Leeds, highlighted the significance of the agreement and said, "We are excited to formalise this collaboration with TERI School of Advanced Studies, which represents a pivotal step in broadening our international academic and research networks. This MoU underscores our commitment to fostering cross-border partnerships that contribute to addressing global challenges. By combining the strengths of TERI SAS and the School of Politics and International Studies at the University of Leeds, we will work together on innovative research and education initiatives that advance understanding in key areas such as sustainability, governance, and international relations. This partnership is not only a platform for academic exchange but also a means to contribute meaningfully to the solutions needed for the future. We look forward to the mutual learning and transformative impact this collaboration will bring."



Professor Suman Kumar Dhar, Vice Chancellor of the TERI School of Advanced Studies, expressed his delight about the partnership, stating, "This collaboration with the University of Leeds marks a significant step toward enhancing our academic and research activities. TERI SAS is dedicated to advancing knowledge and understanding through collaboration with esteemed institutions worldwide. This MoU will enable us to combine our resources and expertise, fostering innovative research and actionable insights into sustainable development. By working together, we can develop impactful solutions that address critical environmental and social issues on a global scale.



I would like to congratulate the faculty members of the School of Politics and International Studies at the University of Leeds and the Department of Policy and Management Studies at TERI SAS for jointly facilitating an innovative academic course titled 'International Collaborative Studio on Public Policy' as part of the Master's Programme in Public Policy and Sustainable Development at TERI SAS. We look forward to many more collaborative academic and research initiatives between the two collaborative institutions."



The strategic goals of both organisations to advance diverse research and expand their global networks are aligned with the newly formed relationship. The University of Leeds and TERI School of Advanced Studies are certain that their collaboration will produce innovative discoveries and impact society for a very long time.





ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF LEEDS:



The University of Leeds is one of the largest higher education institutions in the UK, with more than 40,000 students from about 140 different countries. We are renowned globally for the quality of our teaching and research.



We are a values-driven university, and we harness our expertise in research and education to help shape a better future for humanity, working through collaboration to tackle inequalities, achieve societal impact and drive change.



The University is a member of the Russell Group of research-intensive universities and is a major partner in the Alan Turing, Rosalind Franklin and Royce Institutes



ABOUT TERI School of Advanced Studies:



Established in 1998, the TERI School of Advanced Studies (TERI SAS), located in New Delhi, India, is a premier institution dedicated to the pursuit of sustainable development through high-quality education and research. TERI SAS offers interdisciplinary postgraduate and doctoral programs that focus on critical areas such as public policy, sustainable development, environmental studies, business sustainability, and resource management. The school emphasizes a multidisciplinary approach to problem-solving and aims to equip its students with the necessary skills and knowledge to tackle complex global challenges.



The institution fosters collaboration with various national and international organizations, research institutes, and universities to enhance academic and research capabilities. Through its rigorous curriculum, experienced faculty, and practical exposure, TERI SAS trains future leaders and professionals who are committed to promoting sustainability and addressing pressing environmental and social issues.



With a strong emphasis on research and practical engagement, TERI SAS is at the forefront of generating innovative solutions that contribute to sustainable development at local, national, and global levels.

