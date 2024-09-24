Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE American: PLG) (TSX: PTM) Subsidiary Positioned In Lithium-Sulfur Battery Space

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



New battery technologies are being researched and developed to rival lithium-ion batteries in terms of efficiency, cost and sustainability.

Lithium-sulfur batteries could offer advantages over lithium-ion batteries, including increased range and storage capacity. Companies working in this space include Lion Battery Technologies Inc. founded by Platinum Group Metals Ltd. and Anglo American Platinum Limited.

The battery of choice these days, relied on to power everything from digital devices to electric vehicles and even energy-storage systems, is the lithium-ion battery. However, lithium-ion technology has its drawbacks; consequently, other battery solutions are being developed, including lithium sulfur. Through its subsidiary Lion Battery,

Platinum Group Metals (NYSE American: PLG) (TSX: PTM)

is working to strengthen its foothold in the lithium-sulfur space.

“Most battery-powered devices, from smartphones and tablets to electric vehicles and energy storage systems, rely on lithium-ion battery technology,” reported a recent Built-In article ( ).“Because lithium-ion batteries are able to store a significant amount of energy in such a...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to PLG are available in the company's newsroom at



About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire

(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

MiningNewsWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

MiningNewsWire is powered by

IBN