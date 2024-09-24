Kuwait Amir's Rep. Receives US National Security Advisor In New York

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 24 (KUNA) -- Representative of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad received US National Security Agency Advisor Jake Sullivan on Tuesday.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, currently held in New York, as His Highness conveyed greeting of His Highness the Amir.

During the meeting, multiple topics on security issues, as well as ways to bolster coordination between the two countries were discussed.

The meeting was attended by Kuwait Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, Director General of Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) Sheikh Dr. Meshal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary at the Crown Prince Diwan Mazen Al-Issa, and Kuwait Permanent Representative to the UN Tareq Al-Banai. (end)

