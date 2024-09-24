The 12 Year Old With Arthritis Making A Difference To Help Others

(MENAFN- Pressat) Juvenile Arthritis Research is a finalist in Benefact Group's Charity Heroes Awards 2024, a new awards programme designed to celebrate and support charities working tirelessly to make positive change.

Juvenile Arthritis Research was selected by a panel of judges as a finalist for 'Volunteer of the year' one of seven1 award categories.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at The Tower of London on 28 November 2024. Winning charities will be awarded £5,000 and runners-up will receive £1,000.

Every week, 20 families in the UK are told that their child has a condition most have never heard of – Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis (JIA). Many of these will have been in pain for weeks, months or even years waiting for a diagnosis. And from that point, it is a diagnosis that will remain with them for the rest of their lives.

Juvenile Arthritis Research is a small charity, making a big difference for these families when they hear the shocking news that their child has arthritis – a condition that most people only associate with the elderly. Abbie is a 12 year old who has suffered from arthritis since the age of just 1. Abbie came up with the idea of creating a support pack to help others with the condition and then she and her mum joined forces with Juvenile Arthritis Research to make these support packs a reality.“They're called 'A Little Box of Hope' and really do bring hope at a time that families most need it” says Richard Beesley, Founder of Juvenile Arthritis Research. Abbie sends out every single one of these packs with a handwritten note to each child.

Richard continues,“Abbie is one of our youngest, yet longest-serving volunteers. She always goes above and beyond and is truly worthy of this recognition of being a finalist in the Volunteer of the Year category in the Benefact Group's charity heroes awards. As a small charity leading the way in supporting those with JIA, receiving an award from the Benefact group will not only give Abbie the recognition she deserves but will enable us to continue our vital support work for families.”

Mark Hews, Group Chief Executive of Benefact Group, says:“We are delighted to announce the finalists of Benefact Group's Charity Heroes Awards 2024. This new Awards programme celebrates and supports charities working tirelessly to make positive change. Benefact Group is a family of award-winning specialist financial services companies and the third largest corporate donor to charity in the UK. Owned by a charity ourselves, charitable giving is at the heart of what we do. All of our available profits go to good causes and the more the Group grows, the more the Group can give.”

For more information about the 2024 Charity Heroes Awards visit:

Benefact Group has donated over £200million to charitable causes since 2014 and has been recognised as the third biggest corporate giver in the UK2. The organisation aims to reach £250million in donations by 2025.

Charity Heroes Awards is funded by EIO plc, part of the Benefact Group.