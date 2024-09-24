Russian Shelling Leaves Part Of Kherson In Blackout

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Part of the Dniprovskyi district in Kherson has been cut off electricity due to Russian shelling.

Roman Mrochko, Chief of the Kherson City Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

"Another enemy shelling led to emergency shutdowns of critical infrastructure facilities. Due to this, part of the Dniprovskyi district in Kherson was cut off," Mrochko informed.

He noted that specialists are estimating the damage. As soon as the security situation allows, the workers will start emergency response and restoration.

The regional chief added that residents of the Dniprovskyi district will be notified when electricity supply is restored.

As reported by Ukrinform, a 57-year-old man was injured in Kherson due to the drone attack.