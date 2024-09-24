Authentically American® And LOCOAL Reducing Carbon Footprint

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Two West Point graduates focused on sustainability!

- Miles Murray, CEO of LOCOALNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Authentically American® , a leading American made premium apparel brand and LOCOAL, a leading climate company that utilizes materials to generate clean while capturing carbon are focused on reducing their carbon footprint to provide cleaner air, cleaner water, all while creating American jobs. Authentically American and LOCOAL, are led by two West Point graduates; Dean Wegner is Class of 1993 and Miles Murray is Class of 2007. Both leaders are focused on sustainability and doing their part to improve the environment.“Our mission is clear: to end landfilling as a common practice for industrial wood waste and replace it with onsite clean energy and carbon extraction systems. This past year has been nothing short of transformative for our company, as we've made significant strides toward realizing this ambitious vision,” said Miles Murray, CEO of LOCOAL.“Our journey is not merely about innovation; it's about setting new standards in the industry. We've advanced our core technologies, from cutting-edge hardware solutions like RAINMAKERTM and AFTERBURNTM to sophisticated software platforms like IMPCTTM. Our efforts have focused on creating integrated systems that not only avoid landfilling costs and reduce overall emissions while generating clean energy, but also provide comprehensive, verifiable data. This data can be monetized in the form of verifiable clean energy and carbon credits, revolutionizing how businesses and governments approach sustainability and carbon accounting.”“Every garment from Authentically American is produced by American workers in 11 US states. This intentional choice not only creates American jobs, but is better for the environment. As a powerful example, our t-shirt produced in Texas has a 25% lower carbon footprint than one Made in China.” shared Dean Wegner, Founder & CEO.To become a Client and make an intentional American made choice for your custom branded apparel for your business or charity, use this LINK to schedule a virtual meeting with the Authentically American Team. The company serves hundreds of Veteran owned businesses, charities, and companies with strong patriotic values who want American made for their custom branded apparel. From Fortune 500 Veteran Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) and clients who order thousands of items to small businesses and charities with their low minimum order requirements.To become a client of LOCOAL please contact ....About Authentically American®Founded in 2017, Authentically American is a Veteran owned, American made, premium apparel brand with a vision to build an iconic American brand that is truly American made. A clear point of differentiation when only 3% of the apparel in the US is American made. Authentically American serves hundreds of Veteran owned businesses, charities, and companies with strong patriotic values who want American made for their custom branded apparel.To learn more, visit . Where is Yours Made?®About LOCOALFounded in 2020, LOCOAL is a pioneering hardware and software technology company dedicated to building the systems to achieve a zero-waste and carbon neutral world. Founded by a team of US Army veterans and engineers, we leverage values such as discipline, loyalty, and resilience to excel in sustainable hardware innovation and project execution. By 2030, we aim to have RainmakerTM and AfterburnTM systems worldwide, capturing over 30 million tons of CO2 annually.

