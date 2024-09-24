Cybernet Announces Its New Line Of AI-Powered Medical & Industrial Pcs

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybernet announces a full line of AI-enabled computers utilizing the latest processors and GPUs from Intel® and NVIDIA®. The brand-new CyberMed Ai3 medical AI box PC and CyberEdge Ai1, Ai2, and Ai3 industrial AI box PCs are ready to revolutionize the medical and industrial sectors. These AI computers are designed to work close to the data source and use machine or AI inference algorithms to deliver effective insights and analysis.



Businesses worldwide are now using artificial intelligence to accelerate their workflow, improve productivity, and prevent errors. Machine vision, predictive analytics, and superior automation control are just some of the benefits that AI computing offers. These computers can automatically inspect products, predict equipment failure before it occurs, and even autonomously direct vehicles without human input.



"Cybernet's philosophy has always been to be at the forefront of technology, and as such, we have developed a number of different AI-enabled devices for the healthcare and industrial sectors," stated Ali Bagheri, Senior VP of Global Operations at Cybernet. "We have already developed technology that has helped one of the largest medical device manufacturers in the world with its AI-enabled technology in the field of early colon cancer detection." Cybernet Manufacturing is now making this advanced technology available to the public market.

The Future of Computer Technology

The keys to the CyberMed and CyberEdge computers are the NVIDIA Jetson OrinTM and RTX 6000 Ada GPUs. Capable of up to 275 and 1457 trillion operations per second, respectively, these GPUs deliver best-in-class parallel processing, which serves as the muscle behind Cybernet's computers. With hardware developed by the industry leader in AI tools and paired with Cybernet's expertise in computer design, these new edge AI PCs are ready to serve in a wide range of conditions.



In addition to their AI capabilities, Cybernet's new computers still deliver the reliability needed for high-stress work environments. The CyberMed Ai3 is certified to IEC 60601-1 standards, ensuring electrical safety necessary for medical applications, while the CyberEdge series is tested to IEC 60068-2-27 standards for vibration and impact resistance. These certifications ensure that Cybernet's computers are ready for their respective operating environments and don't sacrifice durability or safety for the sake of performance.

While these computers exist at the bleeding edge of modern hardware, Cybernet has not neglected older equipment while designing these new AI PCs. Both the CyberMed Ai3 and the CyberEdge series implement a range of both modern and legacy I/O ports to interface with both new and old devices. This ensures users will not need to extensively replace their equipment to take advantage of AI's benefits. Additionally, Cybernet's OEM capabilities allow it to customize its PCs, tweaking its products to better suit the needs of its customers.

About Cybernet Manufacturing

Cybernet was founded in 1996 with the goal of bringing compact, small-footprint computers to a variety of industries, including Healthcare, Industrial, & Enterprise markets. The company takes pride in achieving product and quality certifications, including ISO 13485:2016, and building relationships in the B2B space. Cybernet's mission is to provide the most versatile, reliable, and secure computers for their intended vertical markets.

For over 28 years, Cybernet computers have met and exceeded medical and industrial certifications to make their name a trusted platform for business computing. Cybernet is privately held, with global operations in the USA, the United Kingdom, Taiwan, China, and Australia, and a team of 480+ worldwide. For more information on Cybernet Manufacturing and its business operations, visit .

[email protected]

