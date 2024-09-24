Riyadh International Book Fair Kicks Off On Thursday

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh – Asdaf News:

King Saud University will host the opening of the Riyadh International Fair on Thursday. The Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission is hosting the fair, which is expected to be one of the biggest cultural gatherings in the area. It runs through October 5.

This year's edition will feature almost 2,000 publishing houses and agencies from 30 nations showcasing their works in 800 pavilions. The fair's standing as a premier book event is further evidenced by its global reach.

Qatar's strong cultural influence in the region is reflected in its status as the fair's guest of honor. Visitors will have the chance to interact with well-known Qatari cultural personalities and learn about the country's accomplishments in literature, art, and culture.

The cultural program of the fair includes more than 200 events, including workshops, lectures, poetry evenings, and conversations. The expo is holding symposiums and events specifically designed to commemorate the Year of the Camel this year.

A special pavilion featuring a variety of activities, such as storytelling and arts and crafts, will cater nicely to children as well.

Additionally, Qatar will take part with a kids' pavilion that highlights Islamic architecture and kid-friendly book design.

At the fair, book enthusiasts may anticipate the newest releases, unique gifts, and book signings.