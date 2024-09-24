United Nations, OIC Permanent Observer To The UN: 2024 Is Palestine's Year At The UN

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: HE Permanent Observer for the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to the United Nations Ambassador Hameed Ajibaiye Opeloyeru noted that 2024 is the year of Palestine at the UN, highlighting the important resolutions adopted by the UN General Assembly this year, the latest of which calls for the end of the Israeli and the dismantling of illegal settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories within a maximum period of 12 months.

In exclusive statements to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Opeloyeru noted that this year has witnessed numerous General Assembly meetings to discuss the situation in Palestine and to take decisive actions regarding the Palestinian cause, especially after the Security Council's failure to issue effective resolutions concerning developments in the Gaza Strip.

He added that among the noteworthy resolutions adopted by the General Assembly this year is one that calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and ensures the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people, in addition to another resolution that supports Palestine's right to full membership in the UN, allowing Palestine to sit within the organization among member states rather than as an observer.

The Permanent Observer of the OIC at the UN described the General Assembly's resolution demanding the end of the illegal Israeli occupation in Palestine as an important achievement that crowns the significant efforts made by Arab and Islamic working groups and others at the UN, stressing that this reinforces the notion that the Palestinian cause enjoys substantial international support within the organization and remains a priority on its agenda.

In his remarks to QNA, His Excellency expressed hope that there will be more successes in the future and relevant UN resolutions regarding the Palestinian issue will be implemented to reach a two-state solution and end the Israeli occupation within the framework of international efforts for a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace in the region.

On the difficult humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip, His Excellency said that the OIC is continuously working through various mechanisms and funds related to humanitarian efforts to support humanitarian work in Gaza and alleviate the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian territories.

Regarding the State of Qatars role in humanitarian efforts in Islamic countries and many parts of the world, His Excellency said that they appreciate and value Qatars role, as it spares no effort in supporting the initiatives of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Qatar is always at the forefront of countries that support and endorse initiatives and decisions through OIC, he said, pointing out that they are planning to hold a conference soon for donor countries to support humanitarian and developmental initiatives in several countries, and they look forward to a significant role for the State of Qatar in this regard.

Permanent Observer of the OIC praised the adoption of a resolution by the UN General Assembly that includes a major agreement known as Pact for the Future which is a call for action and reform to put the world on a better path, during the Summit of the Future held in New York.



HE Permanent Observer for the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to the United Nations Hameed Ajibaiye Opeloyeru noted at the end of his statements to QNA that the Islamic group at the United Nations participated in the discussions and meetings held throughout this year, which led to the decision regarding the Pact for the Future, which provides a number of steps covering various fields, including sustainable development, international peace and security, technology, digital cooperation, youth, as well as global challenges like climate change, the digital divide, artificial intelligence, and other challenges.

