Meridian Academy Launches New Faith-Based Curriculum For The 2024-2025 Academic Year

Meridian Academy kicks off the 2024-2025 school year with an exciting new Christian faith-based curriculum, plus a fresh website and dynamic YouTube content!

- Dr. Dale A. Dan, Senior Consultant of Strategy, Culture & GrowthHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Meridian Academy , an innovative educational institution dedicated to nurturing young minds, is excited to announce the commencement of the 2024-2025 academic year with a transformative shift to a Christian faith-based curriculum. This significant change reflects the school's commitment to providing students with an education that integrates academic excellence with Christian values.Founded by Christine Aboud and Zack Zakhem, Meridian Academy has consistently been at the forefront of educational innovation. The shift to a faith-based curriculum is a natural evolution in the school's mission to develop well-rounded, morally grounded individuals who are equipped to make positive contributions to society.“Our decision to incorporate a Christian-based curriculum was guided by our belief that education should nurture not only the mind but also the spirit,” said Christine Aboud, Co-Founder and Principal of Meridian Academy.“We are thrilled to embark on this new chapter and to offer our students a holistic education that aligns with Christian values.”In addition to the curriculum change, Meridian Academy has also launched a new website and a series of YouTube videos to enhance communication and engagement with students, parents, and the broader community. The new online resources provide detailed information about the school's programs, philosophy, and the benefits of a faith-based education.Dr. Dale A. Dan, Senior Consultant of Strategy, Culture & Growth, shares enthusiasm for the school's new direction:“Meridian Academy's commitment to fostering a supportive and values-driven educational environment is truly commendable. The introduction of a Christian curriculum reinforces our dedication to nurturing students who are not only academically proficient but also grounded in strong moral and ethical principles.”Meridian Academy welcomes students back to school this coming week and looks forward to a year filled with growth, learning, and spiritual development. For more information, please visit our newly redesigned website at Meridian Academy Website and explore our YouTube channel for the latest videos at Meridian Academy YouTube .About Meridian AcademyMeridian Academy is a leading educational institution committed to providing students with a comprehensive and values-driven education. Founded by Christine Aboud and Zack Zakhem, Meridian Academy integrates academic rigor with a Christian faith-based curriculum, preparing students for success in both their academic and spiritual lives.

Meridian Course Orientation

