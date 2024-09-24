عربي


Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan Discuss Collaboration Across Multiple Sectors

9/24/2024 8:07:43 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have assessed the prospects for collaboration in various sectors, including industry, energy, logistics, agriculture, and tourism, according to Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov on X, Azernews reports.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Jabbarov and Jamshid Khodjaev, Uzbekistan's Deputy Prime Minister.

“As part of the Roadmap on Expanding Economic, Trade, and Investment Cooperation for 2024-2025 with our friendly nation, we assessed prospects for collaboration in industry, energy, logistics, agriculture, and tourism,” Jabbarov stated.

He added,“These joint projects will not only contribute to economic stability in the region but also enhance the welfare of our nations, provide our business communities with access to new trade platforms, create jobs, and improve local infrastructure.”

