Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan Discuss Collaboration Across Multiple Sectors
Date
9/24/2024 8:07:43 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have assessed the prospects for
collaboration in various sectors, including industry, energy,
logistics, agriculture, and tourism, according to Azerbaijan's
Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov on X, Azernews
reports.
The discussions took place during a meeting between Jabbarov and
Jamshid Khodjaev, Uzbekistan's Deputy Prime Minister.
“As part of the Roadmap on Expanding Economic, Trade, and
Investment Cooperation for 2024-2025 with our friendly nation, we
assessed prospects for collaboration in industry, energy,
logistics, agriculture, and tourism,” Jabbarov stated.
He added,“These joint projects will not only contribute to
economic stability in the region but also enhance the welfare of
our nations, provide our business communities with access to new
trade platforms, create jobs, and improve local
infrastructure.”
MENAFN24092024000195011045ID1108708633
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.