HMP Global's Inaugural Day Of Giving Campaign, Matching Grant Raise Nearly $30K For Stop Soldier Suicide

MALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Stop Soldier Suicide, the only national nonprofit whose sole mission is to prevent suicide among veterans and active-duty military personnel, will receive nearly $30,000 through HMP Global's inaugural Day of Giving campaign and foundation matching grant.

Through the inaugural charitable campaign, a portion of all registrations to HMP Global conferences and programs on August 16, 2024, was pledged to Stop Soldier Suicide. With a 100% matching grant from Advance Auto Parts Foundation, HMP Global's nearly $15,000 donation will be doubled and used to support Stop Soldier Suicide's lifesaving mission.

“Since record keeping began after 9/11, more than 130,000 active-duty personnel and veterans who served in the military died by suicide,” said Jeff Hennessy, HMP Global Chairman and CEO.“The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs estimates that veterans are at 72% higher risk of suicide than those who have not served. It is imperative that we work together to support the men and women who give so much for us.

“We are proud to partner with Stop Soldier Suicide to identify those at risk and provide mental health care, as well as raise awareness of this critical issue.”

This donation allows Stop Soldier Suicide to:

-Provide 40+ hours of free, personalized, confidential, evidence-based clinical care to veterans and service members who are at the highest risk of dying by suicide;

-Identify 35+ high-risk clients via targeted marketing efforts; and

-Fund the cost of 3 veterans or service members' treatment with a licensed mental healthcare expert, giving them the tools they need to live healthier and happier lives.

HMP Global, the leading healthcare events, education, and market intelligence company, organizes more than 450 annual events across a range of therapeutic areas - including some of the world's leading meetings for healthcare providers. Its publications, events, and programs reach nearly 2 million healthcare providers across 600 medical specialties.

Stop Soldier Suicide fulfills its mission through research and programs that provide suicide interventions, including:

-ROGER, a wellness service that provides counseling and crisis intervention at no cost to U.S. veterans and service members;

-Black Box Project, a forensic data analysis project that identifies and analyzes data from digital devices of veterans who died by suicide in order to develop machine learning models to identify risk patterns;

-Firearm safety, helping veterans keep themselves and their families safe; and

-Clinical partnerships with healthcare and Veterans Service Organizations to ensure veterans can obtain suicide-specific care.

“We appreciate HMP Global and all who participated in the inaugural Day of Giving campaign,” said Jenny Siler, Senior Director of National Corporate Partnerships, Stop Soldier Suicide.“We are doggedly determined to end military suicide. Campaigns like this provide the vital support that we need to fulfill our mission and save lives.”

For more information about Stop Soldier Suicide (or to share resources and contact information with veterans or loved ones of a veteran who need assistance), visit stopsoldiersuicide . To view HMP Global's full portfolio, visit hmpglobal/portfolio .

ABOUT HMP GLOBAL

HMP Global is the omnichannel market leader in healthcare events, education, and insight - with a mission to improve patient care. For 40 years, the company has built trusted brands including Psych Congress, the premier source for mental health education, and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. HMP Global partners with leading experts around the world to deliver more than 450 annual events, medical strategy, and marketing for pharmaceutical and medical device customers through HMP Collective, and pharmaceutical market insight, engaging a global community of healthcare stakeholders that includes nearly 2 million clinicians across 600 medical specialties as well as managed care, behavioral health, senior living, emergency medical, and pharmaceutical commercialization professionals. For more information, follow HMP Global on LinkedIn or visit hmpglobal .

ABOUT STOP SOLDIER SUICIDE

Suicide is a complex problem that disproportionately impacts the military community. Stop Soldier Suicide is the only national nonprofit focused solely on solving the issue of suicide among U.S. veterans and service members. Our team is laser-focused on care and research that is specific to reducing veteran and service member suicide. Our vision is a nation where veterans and service members have no greater risk for suicide than any other American. We have an aggressive goal to reduce the military suicide rate by 40% no later than 2030. For more information, visit stopsoldiersuicide.

