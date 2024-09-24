عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Showcases Tourism Opportunities In China

Azerbaijan Showcases Tourism Opportunities In China


9/24/2024 7:16:56 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

In a bid to enhance awareness of its tourism offerings within the Chinese market, Azerbaijan hosted a series of presentation events across major cities, including Shenzhen, Shanghai, Chengdu, and Beijing, from September 18 to 24, Azernews reports referring to State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan.

Organized by the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau, events aimed to strengthen Azerbaijan's presence in the Chinese tourism sector.

The program featured B2B (business-to-business) seminars, drawing over 300 participants. Thirteen local partners, including "Azerbaijan Airlines" CJSC and "Shahdag" Tourism Center, collaborated with the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau to represent the country.

The meetings showcased Azerbaijan's diverse tourism potential, highlighting winter mountain resorts, health tourism, nature tourism, and luxury tourism, along with cultural heritage sites listed as UNESCO World Heritage sites. Information was also shared about business tourism opportunities in Baku and other regions.

Notably, Azerbaijan experienced a significant increase in Chinese visitors, with 26,866 arrivals recorded from January to August 2024-a rise of over 104% compared to the same period last year.

MENAFN24092024000195011045ID1108708434


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search