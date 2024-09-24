Tuesday’S Football Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The matches between vs Deportivo Alavés in LaLiga and Corinthians vs Fortaleza in the Copa Sudamericana are the day's highlights.



Additionally, the English League Cup matches and the Brazilian Serie B duels promise to liven up the Tuesday schedule.



The day's program also includes matches from the Copa Libertadores and São Paulo Women's Championship.



See schedules and where to watch today's football games live:

La Liga







2:00 PM - Sevilla vs Real Valladolid - ESPN 2 and Disney+



2:00 PM - Valencia vs Osasuna - Disney+

4:00 PM - Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alavés - ESPN and Disney+





3:00 PM - Taubaté women's vs Palmeiras women's - Centauro (YouTube)







3:45 PM - Manchester City vs Watford - ESPN 4 and Disney+



3:45 PM - Chelsea vs Barrow - Disney+



3:45 PM - AFC Wimbledon vs Newcastle - Disney+

4:00 PM - Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa - ESPN 2 and Disney+







7:00 PM - Operário vs Guarani - Sportv and Premiere



9:30 PM - Ponte Preta vs América-MG - Sportv and Premiere

9:30 PM - Botafogo-SP vs CRB - TV Brasil, Canal GOAT and Premiere





9:30 PM - River Plate vs Colo Colo - Paramount+





9:30 PM - Corinthians vs Fortaleza - SBT, ESPN and Disney+





The game between Real Madrid and Deportivo Alavés will be broadcast live on ESPN and Disney+ at 4:00 PM.





The match between Corinthians and Fortaleza for the Copa Sudamericana will be broadcast live on SBT, ESPN and Disney+ at 9:30 PM.





The Botafogo-SP vs CRB game will be broadcast live on TV Brasil, Canal GOAT and Premiere at 9:30 PM.





No games will be shown on Globo this Tuesday, September 24.





9:30 PM - Corinthians vs Fortaleza - Copa Sudamericana





No games will be shown on Record this Tuesday, September 24.







2:00 PM - Valencia vs Osasuna - LaLiga



3:45 PM - Manchester City vs Watford - English League Cup

4:00 PM - Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alavés - LaLiga





9:30 PM - River Plate vs Colo Colo - Copa Libertadores



São Paulo Women's ChampionshipEnglish League CupBrazilian Serie BCopa LibertadoresCopa SudamericanaWhere to watch Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alavés live today?What time is the Corinthians vs Fortaleza game?Which channel will show the Botafogo-SP game in Serie B?Which football games will be broadcast live today?GloboSBTRecordWhere to watch and which games will be broadcast live and online today?Disney+Paramount+Tuesday's Football Games: Where to Watch Live and Schedules