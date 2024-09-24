Tuesday’S Football Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The matches between real madrid vs Deportivo Alavés in LaLiga and Corinthians vs Fortaleza in the Copa Sudamericana are the day's highlights.
Additionally, the English League Cup matches and the Brazilian Serie B duels promise to liven up the Tuesday football schedule.
The day's program also includes matches from the Copa Libertadores and São Paulo Women's Championship.
See schedules and where to watch today's football games live:
La Liga
2:00 PM - Sevilla vs Real Valladolid - ESPN 2 and Disney+
2:00 PM - Valencia vs Osasuna - Disney+
4:00 PM - Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alavés - ESPN and Disney+
São Paulo Women's Championship
3:00 PM - Taubaté women's vs Palmeiras women's - Centauro (YouTube)
English League Cup
3:45 PM - Manchester City vs Watford - ESPN 4 and Disney+
3:45 PM - Chelsea vs Barrow - Disney+
3:45 PM - AFC Wimbledon vs Newcastle - Disney+
4:00 PM - Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa - ESPN 2 and Disney+
Brazilian Serie B
7:00 PM - Operário vs Guarani - Sportv and Premiere
9:30 PM - Ponte Preta vs América-MG - Sportv and Premiere
9:30 PM - Botafogo-SP vs CRB - TV Brasil, Canal GOAT and Premiere
Copa Libertadores
9:30 PM - River Plate vs Colo Colo - Paramount+
Copa Sudamericana
9:30 PM - Corinthians vs Fortaleza - SBT, ESPN and Disney+
