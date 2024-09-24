Qatar, Iran Maritime Border Security Officials Meet

Doha: Qatar and Iran held their 18th joint meeting for Directors of Coasts and Borders Security in Doha yesterday. Director-General of Coasts and Borders Security at the of Interior, Major General Nasser Jabor Al Naimi presided over the Qatari side. The Iranian side was headed by commander of Iran's Border Guard Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi. The meeting discussed common security issues in areas of maritime border security and ways to enhance cooperation in this field.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.