Ukraine's President Meets With OAS Secretary General

"During a meeting with the Secretary General of the Organization of American States, Luis Almagro, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, we discussed in detail how to keep the international community united in the pursuit of peace and to ensure the effectiveness of global efforts. I am grateful for the continued support of our state!" he wrote.

In a video published in the post, Zelensky thanked Almagro for his participation in the first Peace Summit in Switzerland. He also stressed that more than 100 representatives had joined the joint communique following the Summit. The president added that the document was open for signing and that the Panamanian president had recently joined the document.

Almagro, in turn, noted that the General Assembly was open to work so that more countries could join the communique.

