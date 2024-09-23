Four Explosions At Oil Factory In Garmsar, Iran, Injuries Rise To 6

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The head of the Red Crescent in Garmsar County, Semnan Province, Iran, reported a“severe explosion” in the Fajr Industrial Town.

The incident at the oil condensate factory in Fajr Industrial Town, Garmsar, has so far resulted in four explosions with a relatively large fire. Two individuals with severe burns have been transferred to Mo'tamedi Hospital in Garmsar.

Hamid Majidi stated,“So far, three explosions have occurred, and the fire is significant. There are 12 oil condensate tanks at the factory, and there is a high possibility of further explosions.”

The Director General of the Red Crescent Society of Semnan Province confirmed that the explosions occurred at one of the industrial and production units in the Fajr Industrial Town in Garmsar.

He also announced the dispatch of an operational team to the scene, stating,“At 15:19 today, a report of a fire and explosion at a workshop in the Fajr Industrial Town of Garmsar was sent to the operations control and coordination center of the province, and the rescue team from the Ivanaki base was sent to the site.”

A fourth explosion occurred at the Garmsar factory, but according to the latest reports, no workers are at risk.

Reza Shayan, chairman of the board of directors of the Arian Atlas factory, which deals with oil condensates and experienced the explosion and fire in Garmsar, said that the factory was evacuated of all workers immediately after the explosion and the start of the fire, and no workers are currently in danger.

According to IRNA, Reza Shayan added that the explosions and fire now pose no threat to the lives of any workers in this production unit.

