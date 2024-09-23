Global Lip Gloss Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lip Gloss Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Lip Gloss Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The lip gloss market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.56 billion in 2023 to $3.77 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the expansion of retail and beauty supply stores, expansion of online beauty communities, rise in popularity of mix-and-match beauty products, growth in cosmetic advertising, and increase in disposable income.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Lip Gloss Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The lip gloss market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.81 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing demand for beauty products, growing awareness of personal grooming, rising number of beauty salons, increasing purchasing power of the women population, rising awareness of skin-friendly ingredients, and growing demand for customizable lip gloss.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Lip Gloss Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Lip Gloss Market

The rising cosmetics industry is expected to propel the growth of the lip gloss market going forward. The cosmetics or beauty industry encompasses developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling products designed for personal care, grooming, and enhancing one's appearance. The cosmetics industry is rising due to innovation, social media influence, increasing consumer demand, digital marketing, and a growing focus on natural and sustainable products. Lip gloss is used in the cosmetics industry to enhance lips with a shiny, glossy finish, adding subtle color or shimmer for a youthful, fresh look and versatile makeup styles.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:



Which Market Players Are Steering the Lip Gloss Market Growth?

Key players in the lip gloss market include Procter & Gamble Co., L'Oréal S.A., Neutrogena Corporation, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Chanel S.A., Shiseido Company Limited, Coty Inc., Avon Products Inc., Giorgio Armani S.p.A., Makeup Art Cosmetics (MAC), Revlon Group LLC, Oriflame Cosmetics Global SA, Burt's Bees LLC, Maybelline LLC, Kendo Holdings Inc., NARS Cosmetics Inc., ColourPop Cosmetics LLC, Bourjois S.A., Elizabeth Arden Inc., Bo International Ltd., MPlus Cosmetics, Auraline Beauty.

What Are the Dominant Trends in Lip Gloss Market Overview?

Major companies operating in the lip gloss market are focused on developing innovative products, such as non-sticky formulations that provide a smooth, comfortable feel while offering long-lasting shine and hydration. Non-sticky multi-use lip gloss formulations refer to products that use advanced ingredients to give a glossy finish without a sticky texture, allowing them to be applied to lips and potentially other parts of the face for versatile beauty applications.

How Is The Global Lip Gloss Market Segmented?

1) By Finish: Glossy, Matte, Glitters, Other Finishes

2) By Category: Conventional, Organic And Natural

3) By Distribution Channel: Super markets Or Hyper markets, Beauty Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Platform, Other Channels

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Lip Gloss Market

North America was the largest region in the lip gloss market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the lip gloss market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Lip Gloss Market Definition

Lip gloss is a cosmetic product applied to the lips to give them a shiny, glossy appearance, often with a subtle hint of color. It can be used alone or over lipstick to enhance the lips' natural look. They typically come in liquid or semi-solid form, packaged in tubes or small pots, and are applied with a brush, wand, or directly from the container.

Lip Gloss Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global lip gloss market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Lip Gloss Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on lip gloss market size , lip gloss market drivers and trends, lip gloss market major players, lip gloss competitors' revenues, lip gloss market positioning, and lip gloss market growth across geographies. The lip gloss market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Hypolipidemics Global Market Report 2024

report/hypolipidemics-global-market-report

Liposomal Drug Delivery Devices Global Market Report 2024

report/liposomal-drug-delivery-devices-global-market-report

Liposuction Surgery Devices Global Market Report 2024

report/liposuction-surgery-devices-global-market-report

What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.