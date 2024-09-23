Titanium & Titanium Alloys Dental Implants Market On Track To Achieve USD 13.69 Bn Value By 2032 With A 10.8% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Titanium & Titanium Alloys Implants Market

The growing aging population globally drives the demand.

- Polaris Market ResearchNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Our titanium & titanium alloys dental implants market report has been prepared using advanced methodologies and research techniques to help businesses make strategic business decisions.The latest research study by Polaris Market Research reveals that the titanium & titanium alloys dental implants market is poised to grow at a steady rate. The market, valued at USD 5.67 billion in 2023, is poised to grow to USD 13.69 billion by 2032. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2024 to 2032.Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report:/request-for-sampleMarket Introduction:Oral health issues impact roughly 3.5 billion people globally, with an estimated 267 million people developing tooth loss. Tooth loss is frequently linked with damage, periodontal disease, and caries, which may impact the person's health not only in attractiveness and social problems but also by diminishing chewing and speech and increasing the probability of advancing illnesses. One of the vanquished oral health conditions is a total loss of dentition, acknowledged as edentulism, which, albeit avoidable, is yet a common issue globally.Titanium is a bioinert substance prompting sparse or no detrimental impact on adjacent tissue. But, in spite of the illustration of many ingrained benefits of the substance, without appropriate surface treatment, it winds up having a low unification with bone and gingival tissue, which might engender dental implant collapse. These collapse takes place due to inadequate osseointegration, impacting the steadiness of the implant in the bone, which can cause the inception of contamination and redness procedures in the peri-implant capacity. The escalating geriatric population encountering dental problems that entail implant solutions drives the titanium & titanium alloys dental implants market demand.Market Drivers and Opportunities:.Prominent Players Initiating New Implants: Prominent players initiating contemporary implants and capitalizing progressive technologies to encounter progressing customer requirements as in May 2022, Osstem Europe, a global maker of dental implants, instigated the Key Solution implant approach in Europe is driving the titanium & titanium alloys dental implants market growth..Growing Demand for Dental Implants: The dilating requisition and growing demand for dental implants in several remedial areas are pushed by their inventiveness and productivity in confronting a broad gamut of dental issues is pushing the market ahead. For instance, as per the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, over 30 million people in the US are missing teeth, with a notable percentage of elderly grown-ups and middle-aged persons influenced..Growing Demand for Prosthetics: Growing demand for prosthetics is pushing the market growth as these implants are necessary for productive oral recovery. Prosthetics play an important part in reposing both oral purpose and facial attractiveness which pushes the market demand.Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase:/request-for-discount-pricingSegmental Analysis:Titanium & Titanium Alloys Dental Implants, Product Type Outlook:.Ti 64.OthersTitanium & Titanium Alloys Dental Implants, Regional Outlook:.North America.US.Canada.Europe.Germany.France.UK.Italy.Spain.Netherlands.Russia.Rest of Europe.Asia-Pacific.China.Japan.India.Malaysia.South Korea.Indonesia.Australia.Rest of Asia-Pacific.Middle East & Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.South Africa.Rest of Middle East & Africa.Latin America.Mexico.Brazil.Argentina.Rest of Latin AmericaThe titanium & titanium alloys dental implants market segmentation is primarily based on product type and region.By product type analysis, the Ti 64 segment held the largest market. This is because of the higher-ranking mechanical attributes that render it an elevated-performance substance for dental implants.Inquire more about this report before purchase:/inquire-before-buyingRegional Overview:The research report covers all major regions and sub-regions of the titanium & titanium alloys dental implants market. The study provides market insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa..Europe: Europe accounted for the largest market share. This is primarily because of the existence of the elderly population in nations of the region. For instance, as per the European Commission, as of January 1, 2023, the approximate population of the European Union ranked 448.8 million, with over 21.3% of the population being 65 years and older..Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a sizeable CAGR of 13.0%. This is due to growing funding in implant makers by global firms. International firms are funding implant makers to improve their potential in producing high-standard, progressive dental implants by reinforcing the advancement of manufacturing prerequisites and technologies.Browse PMR's Titanium & Titanium Alloys Dental Implants Market Report Coverage from Different Publications:The global titanium & titanium alloys dental implants industry is expected to reach USD 13.69 billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8% during the forecast period.FAQs:How much is the titanium & titanium alloys dental implants market?The market size was valued at USD 5.67 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 13.69 billion by 2032.What is the growth rate of the titanium & titanium alloys dental implants market?The global market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period, 2024-2032.Which region held the largest market share?Europe had the largest share, contributing over 35% of the global market.Who are the key players in the market?The key players in the market are Bicon, BioHorizons, Dentsply Sirona, Institut Straumann AG, KYOCERA Medical Technologies, Inc. (KYOCERA Corporation), Leader Italia, Nobel Biocare Services AG, OSSTEM IMPLANT CO., LTD., Zimmer Biomet, and ZimVie Inc.Which product type held the highest share in the market?The Ti 64 segment held a significant market share of over 65% in the titanium and titanium alloys dental implants market in 2023 because of its superior mechanical properties, which designate it as a high-performance material for dental implant applications.Browse More Research Reports:Pharmaceutical Packaging Market:Specialty Breathable Membranes Market:Medical Refrigerators Market:Nootropics Market:Ethylene Oxide Sterilization Services Market:About Polaris Market Research & Consulting, Inc:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.

