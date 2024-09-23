Christian procession takes place outside Moscow

(MENAFN) On Sunday, a significant cross procession occurred outside Moscow, with pilgrims journeying from the village of Ilyinskoye to Usovo.



This annual event is organized by the Elisabeth-Sergiy Educational Society and primarily takes place within the Ilyinskoye-Usovo area, the sole imperial estate of the Romanov family in the Moscow Region.



Approximately 2,000 participants joined the procession, which concluded with a paraklesis dedicated to the venerable martyr Grand Duchess Elizabeth Feodorovna, wife of Grand Duke Sergey Alexandrovich of Russia, and the Royal Martyrs at the Church of the Image of Edessa in Usovo.



Anna Gromova, chair of the supervisory board of the Elisabeth-Sergiy Educational Society, remarked at the end of the procession, “Today, as recognized by the Russian Orthodox Church, we celebrate Saints Joachim and Anna—the parents of the Most Holy Theotokos, whom we honor for their piety and desire for children. Let us follow their example, pray for many children, and learn from their wonderful lives.”



This year’s cross procession commemorates several anniversaries, including the 160th anniversary of the founding of Ilyinskoye-Usovo and the births of martyr Grand Duchess Elizabeth Feodorovna (originally Princess Elisabeth of Hesse and by Rhine), hieromartyr Sergey Makhayev, among others.

