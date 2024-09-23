Info. Min. Stresses Kuwait Airways Role In Bolstering Nat'l Tourism

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 23 (KUNA) -- The national carrier Kuwait Airways has an important role in promoting within the country, which is embarking on a plan to bolster tourism in the near future, of Information and Culture Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi said on Monday.

This affirmation came during the meeting between Al-Mutairi -- also Minister of State for Youth Affairs -- and Kuwait Airways chairman Abdulmohsen Al-Fagaan.

In a statement by the Airways, Al-Fagaan commended the cooperation and support from the of Information, which provided assistance to Kuwait Airways within the country and abroad.

He indicated that the meeting with Minister Al-Mutairi touched on cooperation between the Ministry and Kuwait Airways in upcoming events namely the 26th Gulf Cup in Kuwait next December and also Kuwait's participation in the upcoming Expo 2025 Osaka from April 13 until October 13.

He also indicated that discussions focused on promoting the (51 Kuwait) application and featuring it inflight on Kuwait Airways.

Al-Fagaan added that the two sides agreed on forming a team to establish a mechanism for future projects. (end)

md













MENAFN23092024000071011013ID1108703883