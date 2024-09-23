CAC President Marc Corsi Announces Successful Conclusion Of The Catalan American Council La Roca Village Race Day Event

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

(from right to left) CAC VP Anselm Bossacoma, La Roca Village Business Director Elena Foguet, Impulsa Talentum CEO Bru Recolons, Catalan Board Executive Patrick Torrent

(from right to left) Gintenco President Marc Guerrero, CAC Andorra Director Judith Pallares, Former of Foreign Affairs of Northern Macedonia Emil Kirjas

CAC Delegate Victor Horcasitas (left), Uniscale Sales Team Lead Liana Van Zyl

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Marc Corsi, President of the Catalan American Council, has announced the successful conclusion of the Catalan American Council La Roca Village America's Cup Race Day. The exclusive event took place at the Reial Club Nàutic de Barcelona on Sunday September 15th, bringing exciting America's Cup sailing to a long list of distinguished guests. People drew together to bond over the Semifinal regatta, gourmet Catalan food, and fine music. From artists to entrepreneurs, guests of many backgrounds came together on an idyllic sunny afternoon by the iconic Port Vell Barcelona Harbor.La Roca Village, Barcelona's premier shopping experience, served as exclusive Name Partner for the event. La Roca Village in the landscape of this open-air, pedestrianized Village, provided guests with an unforgettable trip on September 17th, where customers indulged in luxury shopping from the world's finest designers.Seidor Opentrends served as Digital Technologies Partner for the Event, providing key digital tools to help in several operational aspects. A leader in digital solutions and cutting-edge innovation, Opentrends helped the CAC integrate technological applications that elevated the organization and execution of the event. ''We at SEIDOR Opentrends are thrilled to have contributed our digital expertise to this prestigious event. We're proud that our solutions helped elevate the organization and execution of such a high-profile gathering, blending seamlessly with the excitement of the race day'' said Xavi Buscallà, Opentrends Inc. CEO"It's a true honor to have organized an event tied to the oldest ongoing competition in international sports, and one of the world's most prestigious trophies. From the thrilling action we brought to our attendees to the seamless collaboration with our team and event partners, I'm confident that everyone left with a sense of excitement and satisfaction. I'm eager for the future of the Catalan American Council and am confident in our continued growth and success," said CAC President Marc Corsi.

Ivan Kiryakin

Catalan American Council

+1 415-985-5277

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.