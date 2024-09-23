'Thrilled And Speechless' Horschel Pips Mcilroy To Win BMW PGA Championship

(MENAFN- IANS) Wentworth, Sep 23 (IANS) American Billy Horschel lifted the BMW PGA Championship for the second time in his career after seeing off Thriston Lawrence and Rory McIlroy in a thrilling play-off at Wentworth Club.

The 2021 champion had been a picture of consistency at the famous Surrey venue, carding four rounds in the 60s, including a career-best seven straight birdies on Saturday.

The American, who nearly holed out his third shot at the par-five last, ended with a birdie-birdie finish to climb alongside Lawrence and McIlroy at 20 under before the trio returned to the 18th tee for the play-off.

The South African blinked first after a wayward tee-shot and then found the fairway bunker and water to be the first eliminated as McIlroy and Horschel calmly rolled in birdies to force a second extra hole.

They both found the green in two before McIlroy narrowly slid by his eagle effort, before Horschel holed a stunning eagle putt of his own to win the Rolex Series event for the second time in four years.

English pair Matthew Baldwin and Aaron Rai finished in a tie for third at 17 under par, with 2013 BMW PGA Champion Matteo Manassero, who continued his career renaissance with an impressive week at Wentworth. Frenchmen Ugo Coussaud, Antoine Rozner and Dane Niklas Norgaard were then one shot further back.

McIlroy remains out in front in the Race to Dubai Rankings in Partnership with Rolex, with Lawrence and Horschel now his closest challengers for the season-long honours.

Horschel said, "My heart was pounding on the last couple shots, the last couple holes, and especially in the play-off but it's always fun being in those situations. That's what we work so hard for. That's what I've worked so hard for, and that's what I've always wanted to be, in situations like that, going against the best players in the world and hopefully be able to come out on top on the day. I was able to nip Rory and Thriston and come away with the victory."

"Feels amazing. I'm excited. I'm thrilled. I'm speechless. I can't put into words, you know, how this -- what this moment means to me, and it still hasn't actually sunk in, but yeah, I mean, it was a special, special tournament that I love to death, and to come out as a two-time champion, you know, I'm just over the moon.

"Yeah, he's (Rory) a really good friend. We go back to Walker Cup in 2007, our head-to-head days. I think the world of him. I think he's the best player in our generation. He's done so much for the game. You see the support he has here."

McIlroy added, "I mean, you know, last week was a tough one. This one -- but I left there with my head held high with the way I played the last hole trying to make three, and then yeah, I mean, played the play-off holes perfectly, really, a couple of birdies.

"But it just shows the standard out here. If you slip up just a little bit or don't make a birdie on a crucial hole, someone is always waiting to take advantage of that and look, I had my chance in regulation. Had a really awkward yardage for my second. Tried to turn a four-iron over. I mean, I was lucky that it didn't go in the water. Still got up-and-down to win in regulation but I was pretty lucky the ball stayed up and I could make par and get into the play-off.

"Two weeks in a row, I've played well. Just not quite well enough. But you know, happy with where my game is and happy where it's trending. I've got a week off here, and then get back at it in the Dunhill in a couple weeks."