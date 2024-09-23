“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” tops North American box office for 3rd week with USD26M ticket sale

(MENAFN) It’s a remarkable three-week streak for “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” the Tim Burton legacy sequel to the beloved 1988 horror comedy. This has once again topped the North American box office, raking in USD26 million in ticket sales over the weekend, according to studio estimates. It narrowly outperformed the animated release “Transformers: One,” which debuted with USD25 million. This new installment, featuring the voices of Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, and Scarlett Johansson, managed to generate USD39 million globally.



“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” released by Warner Bros., sees the return of stars Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder and has accumulated over USD226 million domestically in its first three weeks. The film had an impressive opening weekend, pulling in USD110 million—the third-best opening of the year—followed by a solid second weekend of USD51.6 million. Its total global earnings now stand at USD329.8 million.



In third place was the James McAvoy-led horror film “Speak No Evil,” which garnered USD5.9 million in its second week, bringing its total to USD21.5 million. However, the current box office scene is expected to change soon, especially with the highly anticipated release of “Joker: Folie à Deux” set to hit theaters on October 4. According to Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for Comscore, “September has been a bit of a sleepy month,” with nearly half of the revenue stemming from “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.” Fortunately, he noted, October promises to bring more exciting blockbusters.



In the rankings, “Deadpool & Wolverine” continued to perform well, staying in the top five during its ninth weekend with an additional USD3.9 million, bringing its domestic total to an impressive USD627 million. Only Pixar's “Inside Out 2” has outperformed it this year. Meanwhile, the body horror film “The Substance,” starring Demi Moore and directed by Coralie Fargeat, debuted strongly in limited release with USD3.1 million, securing the sixth spot. Additionally, the Daily Wire movie “Am I Racist?” featuring conservative columnist Matt Walsh managed to stay in the top ten after a fourth-place finish last week, earning USD2.9 million and totaling USD9 million over two weeks.

