Iran's finance minister urges other ministers to secure funding for projects in private sector

(MENAFN) Iran's Finance and Economic Affairs Minister, Abdolnasser Hemmati, has reached out to five other ministers in a bid to secure funding for projects in the private sector. According to a report from Tasnim News Agency, Hemmati’s correspondence emphasizes the need for collaborative efforts to support economic initiatives that can enhance production capabilities within the country. His proactive approach indicates a recognition of the vital role that private sector projects play in fostering economic growth.



In the letter, Hemmati highlighted that his is prepared to offer guarantees for private sector projects. This assurance aims to alleviate some of the financial risks associated with such investments, thereby encouraging more entrepreneurs and businesses to pursue initiatives that align with the government’s economic objectives. The provision of guarantees is seen as a critical step in promoting confidence among investors, which is essential for stimulating economic activity.



The letter has been directed to key ministries, including those responsible for energy, oil, industry, transport, and labor. By involving these ministries, Hemmati seeks to create a comprehensive support system that addresses the various aspects of private sector development. Each of these sectors plays a significant role in the overall economy, and their collaboration is expected to facilitate the implementation of projects that can contribute to national economic goals.



Hemmati's appeal for assistance reflects a broader commitment to realizing the government's economic slogan for the year, which focuses on enhancing production and economic resilience. By fostering a stronger partnership between the government and private sector, the Iranian administration hopes to create an environment conducive to growth and innovation, ultimately benefiting the economy as a whole. This initiative underscores the importance of collaborative efforts in navigating economic challenges and achieving sustainable development.

