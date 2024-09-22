Global Crypto Investors Club launched by IKAR Crypto Ventures

(MENAFN- Ikar holdings) IKAR Ventures, a vertically operating group within the ecosystem of British Giant IKAR Holdings, has launched the “Global Crypto Investors Club”!



The new club aims to create a global ecosystem for crypto investors and enthusiasts who share a common entrepreneurial vision.



The clubs mission is to share exceptional business opportunities and investments related to the crypto industry amongst their members, who have a proven track record as successful investors in the crypto industry.



The club will be the first of its kind who is addressing globally crypto investors as its potential members!



Members will be selected through a distinguished process and can only join by either exclusive invitation or reference.



The Global Crypto Investors Club has representations in London, Dubai, Istanbul, Berlin, Madrid, Rome, Paris, Zürich, Tokyo, Hongkong, Buenos Aires, Bitcoin City, Johannesburg, Bangkok and Manama.



Dr. Takahisa Karita, Vice President, Asia, of the Global Crypto Investors Club stated: “As the co-founder of Unify Platform and the creator of the UPT token (Unify Platform Token), we are delighted to join the club as its main sponsor. We believe very much in the strength of creating globally active platforms who unite outstanding entrepreneurs who share the same mindset”



“As IKAR Group, we are always thinking and executing out of the box. We realized that there is a huge demand for creating a exclusive business club, with a sole focus on the crypto world, without having a business focus only. The Global Crypto Investors Club, will be the first in the world, which will enable successful crypto investors to meet other investors from around the globe and sharing experiences, know how and interesting investment opportunities”, said Orkun Ibak, President of the Global Crypto Investors Club, and CEO of IKAR Crypto Ventures, London.



