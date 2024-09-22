Danube River in Hungary reaches record levels at 830 centimeters

(MENAFN) Early on Saturday, the Danube River in Budapest, Hungary, reached record levels, peaking at 830 centimeters (over 27.2 feet), as reported by the national news agency, MTI. This alarming rise in water levels marked the fourth-highest recorded in the city’s history, surpassing the previous historic levels observed in 2010. Fortunately, after peaking around 5 a.m., the water began to recede slightly, dropping by about 2 centimeters over the next few hours.



Prime Minister Viktor Orban provided an update during a briefing, indicating that the riverbanks could potentially reopen as early as next week, although he cautioned that the decrease in water levels would occur gradually. According to forecasts from Hungary’s water management authority, the water level may decline to around 620 centimeters by September 25. Should this prediction hold true, it could allow for the resumption of traffic along the riverbanks, which would help alleviate congestion in the city.



This flooding incident is part of a broader disaster affecting Eastern and Central Europe, where severe floods have claimed lives earlier in the week amid the impact of Storm Boris. Tens of thousands of residents across Austria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia have been evacuated from their homes, with the death toll rising to at least 20. The fatalities include seven in Romania, five each in Poland and Austria, and three in the Czech Republic.



As the low-pressure system originating from northern Italy continues to bring record rainfall to the region, flooding is expected to spread further into Slovakia and Hungary. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, as the communities affected work to recover from the devastating impact of the storms and flooding.

