Portuguese government declares national day of Mourning over massive fires

(MENAFN) The Portuguese government has declared a National Day of Mourning in response to devastating forest fires that have claimed the lives of seven individuals and injured 166 others since September 14. This tragic announcement, reported by local media, aims to honor the victims of the ongoing fires that have been particularly destructive in northern and central Portugal.



In recognition of the severity of the situation, the capital, Lisbon, has designated Friday as a day for national reflection and remembrance. Currently, Portugal is grappling with one of its most significant forest fires in history, with over 121,000 hectares burned—an area ten times larger than Lisbon itself. According to the European Copernicus system, the fires have impacted 83% of the nation's territory, highlighting the widespread devastation.



In an effort to manage the crisis, the government declared a state of emergency in the hardest-hit municipalities earlier in the week. As part of the mourning observance, flags across the country have been lowered to half-mast, symbolizing the collective grief felt by the nation during this difficult time.



Furthermore, authorities have announced the detention of five individuals as part of the investigations into the fires, which have led to the destruction of numerous homes across several districts, including Aveiro, Porto, Vila Real, Braga, Viseu, and Coimbra. This response underscores the government's commitment to addressing the crisis and holding accountable those responsible for the tragedies that have unfolded.

