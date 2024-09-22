Türkiye works to boost income from gastronomy tourism

(MENAFN) Türkiye is actively working to boost its income from gastronomy tourism, which is projected to reach USD18 billion by the end of this year and potentially USD25 billion by 2025. Gastronomy tourism involves traveling to explore a region's culinary culture, including local dishes, beverages, and production techniques. With its increasing tourism revenues, Türkiye is positioned as a leading country in this sector, boasting over 2,200 local foods and beverages.



Cities such as Gaziantep, Adana, Hatay, and Izmir are recognized as significant gastronomy hubs within Türkiye. To foster the growth of gastronomy tourism, various initiatives are underway, including the establishment of 41 distinct food, cooking, and pastry courses, with 16 located in Istanbul. A report by the Ahiler Development Agency highlights the existence of 34 gastronomy museums aimed at promoting local products, alongside over 360 gastronomy festivals held throughout the country.



Efforts to expand gastronomy tourism also involve organizing events that showcase Turkish culinary culture in countries like the US, China, Russia, Spain, and Canada. According to the Turkish Statistical Institute, in the first half of this year, 20 percent of the total tourism revenue of USD23.66 billion came from the food and beverage sector, generating approximately USD4.74 billion. In total, the revenue from this category in 2023 is expected to reach USD10.9 billion, reflecting the growing importance of gastronomy within Türkiye's tourism landscape.

