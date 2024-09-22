Russia's media regulator blocks ‘Brokeback Mountain’

(MENAFN) Russia's regulator, Roskomnadzor, has taken action to block multiple websites hosting pirated copies of the critically acclaimed *Brokeback Mountain*, which explores a romantic relationship between two cowboys. Released in 2005 and directed by Ang Lee, the film features the late Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal and is set in 1960s Wyoming. It has often been hailed as the "first gay western" and garnered numerous accolades, including Academy Awards for Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Original Score.



This recent move to block the film follows the enactment of a new Russian law aimed at prohibiting LGBTQ propaganda. The legislation imposes substantial fines for those who violate its terms, prompting Roskomnadzor to compile a blacklist of films and television series deemed unsuitable under the new rules. *Brokeback Mountain* found itself on this list, leading to its removal from all official streaming platforms within the country.



The Russian government has taken increasingly stringent measures against LGBTQ representation and organizations in recent years. Last year, the Supreme Court of Russia outlawed the "international LGBT public movement," branding it as an extremist group and accusing it of fostering "social and religious discord." In March, the Federal Financial Monitoring Service expanded its scope of what constitutes extremist activity to include the broader "LGBT movement" and its associated entities.



Despite these actions, Russian President Vladimir Putin has publicly stated that the authorities do not interfere with the private lives of LGBTQ individuals, as long as they do not "flaunt" their identities in public or involve minors. This contradiction reflects the complicated and often contradictory stance of the Russian government regarding LGBTQ rights and representation.



As the situation continues to evolve, the blocking of *Brokeback Mountain* signifies a broader cultural struggle within Russia, where art and expression are increasingly restricted under the guise of protecting societal values. The film’s removal from public access highlights the ongoing challenges faced by the LGBTQ community in the country, further limiting representation and visibility in media.

