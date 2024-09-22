Value of e-commerce transactions in Iran rises threefold over past 2 years

(MENAFN) The head of Iran’s E-Commerce Development Center, Amin Kolahdouzan, reported that the value of e-commerce transactions in the country has tripled over the past two years. In the last Iranian calendar year, the value of these transactions exceeded 32 trillion rials, which is approximately USD60 million. This significant increase highlights the rapid growth and potential of the e-commerce sector in Iran, according to a news agency’s report.



Kolahdouzan emphasized the need to tap into the latent capacities within the e-commerce industry. He advocated for a shift in approaches and the adoption of innovative solutions to optimize the utilization of existing resources. His comments reflect a strategic vision aimed at enhancing the e-commerce landscape by unlocking untapped potential in the sector.



Looking ahead, Kolahdouzan indicated that the E-Commerce Development Center has ambitious plans to triple the value of e-commerce exchanges over the next five years. The target is set at 90 trillion rials, or about USD180 million, to be achieved by the end of the center's five-year plan. This goal underscores the commitment to expanding e-commerce as a key component of Iran’s economic development.



In addition, Kolahdouzan noted a remarkable 75 percent increase in the volume of e-commerce transactions during the first six months of the previous Iranian calendar year (March 21-September 22, 2023), compared to the same period in the previous year. Speaking at an event marking National E-commerce Day in Tehran, he highlighted the substantial growth in the sector. Global statistics further illustrate the e-commerce trend, showing an increase from USD4.213 trillion in 2020 to USD4.921 trillion in 2021, reflecting a 17 percent annual growth rate. The E-Commerce Development Center aims to streamline foreign trade procedures through electronic means, working towards minimizing human involvement in operations by smartening trade systems.

