(MENAFN) Russia's defense announced on Sunday that its air defense units successfully intercepted and destroyed 15 drones launched by Ukraine in an overnight operation aimed at targeting various Russian territories. The ministry provided details of the incident through a statement on Telegram, explaining that six of the drones were shot down over the Sea of Azov, while four were neutralized in the Rostov region of southern Russia. The remaining drones were destroyed in the Kursk, Astrakhan, Belgorod, and Voronezh regions, showcasing the widespread nature of the drone offensive across multiple areas in Russia.



This announcement followed another significant event on Saturday, when Russian authorities declared a state of emergency in the city of Tikhoretsk, located in southern Russia. The emergency declaration was made after an order was issued to evacuate local residents, a precautionary measure following a drone attack that Ukraine reportedly carried out. The attack specifically targeted an arms depot in the region, escalating concerns about the safety of civilians and the stability of military infrastructure. Ukrainian drone strikes have increasingly become a key tactic in its ongoing conflict with Russia, leading to heightened tension in border areas.



In response to the incident, Veniamin Kondratyev, the governor of Russia's Krasnodar region, took to social media to explain the steps being taken by local authorities. Kondratyev confirmed that a localized state of emergency had been declared to ensure that immediate assistance was provided to residents affected by the drone strike. He emphasized that this measure was necessary to swiftly address all issues arising from the attack, including organizing aid and managing the aftermath in the affected area. His statement reflected the growing complexity of maintaining civilian safety in regions near the conflict zones, as both sides continue to engage in strategic strikes.



As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine intensifies, drone warfare has become a prominent feature of the ongoing hostilities. Both nations have increasingly relied on drone attacks to target strategic locations, resulting in an escalation of combat activities on multiple fronts. The frequent exchanges of drone strikes highlight the evolving nature of the conflict, with both sides seeking to leverage technological advancements in their military tactics. The latest series of attacks underscores the ongoing struggle for control and dominance in key regions, further complicating efforts for peace or de-escalation.

