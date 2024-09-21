Qatar Wins 2024 Global Innovation Award At Cloud City Forum In Moscow

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar has won the 2024 Global Innovation Award from the World Organization for Development in the "Good and Well-being" category at the Cloud City Forum dedicated to the future of major cities within the BRICS group, held on September 18-19 in Moscow.

Director General of Doha Municipality, Mansour Ajran Al Buainain, received the award and was honored for his outstanding contributions to achieving sustainable development goals.

Al Buainain stated that Qatar's win reflects its ambitious vision to achieve sustainable development goals and promote health and well-being for all members of society.

Qatar's achievement reflects its commitment to integrating sustainable development into its national policies, aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030, and its efforts in sustainable urban development, investment in smart and sustainable cities, infrastructure projects adhering to sustainability standards, renewable energy, expanding green spaces, and enhancing waste management and recycling and transforming it to energy. Also, Qatar made great efforts to enhance the start-up environment and develop technology, which can provide valuable insights and models for BRICS countries.

The "Good Health and Well-being" award is dedicated to projects aimed at achieving Sustainable Development Goal 3: "Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages."