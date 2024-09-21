Brand DOM AVTO FINANCE - Financial services with love

(MENAFN- Abtodom) The financial services department of the AVTODOM Group of Companies, the AvtoSpetsCenter Group of Companies and MB RUS launched its own brand DOM AVTO FINANCE. It operates under the slogan Business with love. It includes all types of services for lending, leasing and insurance. Financial products of DOM AVTO FINANCE provide customers with comfortable payments with the maximum term of the car loan, minimum loan rates, favorable CASCO rates and other benefits, such as an extended warranty, GAP insurance, roadside assistance card and financial payment protection.



The DOM AVTO FINANCE team has developed unique lending and insurance programs. Their own financial brand was created for their identification in 2024. The brand will develop within the framework of the brands of AVTODOM Group of Companies, AvtoSpetsCenter Group of Companies and MB RUS. The concept of the DOM AVTO FINANCE brand is expressed in the slogan Business with love. It is based on the values of leadership, quality, honesty, trust and care. Specialists of the financial services department of AVTODOM Group of Companies find optimal solutions to any non-standard issues and tasks. They rely on love and care of clients, colleagues and partners. They reach a new and higher level of service every day. All employees of the financial services department of the DOM AVTO FINANCE use advanced patented it solutions for F&I in their work. In addition, they were the first in Russia, who use artificial intelligence to calculate and select financial products for a client based on his preferences and style of car operation.



The DOM AVTO FINANCE team consists of about two hundred highly qualified professionals. They constantly improve their qualifications at the corporate F&I Development Academy. All employees undergo certification quarterly and confirm their impeccable level of competence. The development of the best terms of insurance, lending and leasing, as well as customer support throughout the entire period of ownership of the financial product are the tasks of the DOM AVTO FINANCE team.



“Love for your business allows you to reveal your creative potential, create new financial products, generate unique ideas, bring them to life and achieve leadership in the highly competitive F&I market. The concept of Business with Love inspires and unites our excellent team. We build long-term relationships with partners and offer clients the best solutions”, - Zhanna Spetsialnaya, Deputy General Director for Financial Services of AVTODOM Group, AvtoSpetsCenter Group and MB RUS, commented.





