Multi-Level Commission Referral Program For Business Users, Bloggers, And Marketers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TYLER, TX, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- OnlineCheckWriter - powered by Zil Money , a leading B2B payment platform, has introduced a new multi-level commission referral program. The program offers business users, bloggers, and marketers the opportunity to earn substantial rewards by referring their business contacts to the platform. Users can earn a direct 50% commission, along with automatic commissions from referrals within their network, up to six levels deep.

With the seeing a remarkable 50% month-over-month growth in user volume, this referral program is expected to further accelerate its adoption by attracting business owners through trusted bloggers and marketers.

Participants in the referral program stand to benefit from:

.50% commission on the first payment of any referred user.

.5% of the referred user's monthly subscription for up to 12 months.

.Beyond direct referrals, users earn 16% on second-level referrals, 8% on third-level, 4% on fourth-level, 2% on fifth-level, and 1% on sixth-level referrals.

This multi-level structure creates opportunities for ongoing, passive income as subscription payments from referred users continue. Additionally, participants can earn 2% of credit card processing fees (5.9 basis points) from the transactions of referred users, providing even more incentive to build their referral network.

To make the referral process easy and appealing, OnlineCheckWriter - powered by Zil Money offers personalized referral links, customizable coupon codes, and flexible fees. The platform also ensures fairness by adjusting first payment commissions based on any credits given to referred users.

Zil Money Corporation, the parent company behind OnlineCheckWriter - powered by Zil Money, Zil US, and ZilMoney, offers an all-in-one platform that simplifies business finance. It handles payroll, check creation, and account reconciliation, integrating with over 22,000 banks to provide businesses with a seamless financial management solution. From ACH payments to wire transfers, payment links, and credit card processing, the platform offers comprehensive payment options to meet diverse business needs.

OnlineCheckWriter - powered by Zil Money, currently serves over one million users and has processed over $78.5 billion in transactions. With continuous innovation and upgrades, the platform is expanding globally, providing a user-friendly experience on both mobile and desktop, available via Google Play and the iOS App Store .

This new referral program opens up a lucrative earning opportunity for those who want to leverage the power of their network while promoting a trusted and rapidly growing financial tool.



Tahir Haneef

Zil Money Corp.

+1 408-222-8012

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.