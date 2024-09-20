Rahul Terms Tirumala Prasad Defilement Reports Disturbing; Stresses Protection Of Religious Places' Sanctity

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Friday described reports suggesting the presence of animal in the ghee used to prepare 'Prasad' at Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh as disturbing, while underlining that the matter needs to be "thoroughly looked into".

Taking to X, the MP wrote: "The reports about the defilement of the Prasad at Sri Venkateshwara temple in Tirupati are disturbing. Lord Balaji is a revered deity for millions of devotees in India and across the world. This issue will hurt every devotee and needs to be thoroughly looked into. Authorities across India have to protect the sanctity of our religious spaces."

The issue has snowballed into a major controversy, with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu blaming the previous YSR Congress-led regime headed by Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for the mess.

Chandrababu Naidu claimed on September 18 that under Jagan Mohan Reddy's government, animal fat and substandard ingredients were being used in the preparation of Tirupati laddus. Speaking at an NDA legislature party meeting, he stated: "Even the Tirumala laddu was made with substandard ingredients... they used animal fat instead of ghee."

In response, Jagan denied any irregularities while also deciding to write to Prime Minister and the Chief Justice of India, seeking action against Naidu for "twisting facts".

"I am writing a letter to the Prime Minister. I am also writing a letter to the Chief Justice of India. I am explaining to them as to how Chandrababu Naidu twisted the facts and why action should be taken against him for having done so," he said at a press conference on Friday.

He demanded action against Naidu for tarnishing the reputation of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple and playing with the sentiments of devotees.

Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged that Naidu's baseless allegation was part of his politics to divert public attention from the failures of his government during 100 days.

Accusing Naidu of playing with the sentiments of crores of devotees, he said the TDP leader was using even God for his politics.

"Chandrababu Naidu has made an atrocious allegation that ghee made with animal fat was used in making Tirupati laddu. Is it fair for a person holding the office of the Chief Minister to speak like that? Is it proper to play with the sentiments of crores of devotees," he asked.

The former chief minister explained how Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has a fool-proof system to procure ghee and other ingredients.

Earlier, after Naidu claimed on September 18 that ghee used for making laddus during the YSRCP rule contained animal fat, TDP spokesman on September 19 Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy revealed that a lab report showed beef tallow, lard (relating to pig fat), and fish oil were found in ghee used for the preparation of the laddus.

The test done at the Centre of Analysis and Learning in Livestock and Food (CALF) at the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), Gujarat, confirmed the presence of foreign fat in the ghee.