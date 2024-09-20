Cruise Planners' CP Cares Initiative Supports Blood Cancer Awareness Month

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- September marks Blood Cancer Awareness Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness and supporting the fight against leukemia, lymphoma, and

myeloma. Planners, the nation's leading advisor network, is proud to reaffirm its commitment to this cause through its philanthropic initiative, CP Cares, and longstanding support of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS).

From left to right: COO of Cruise Planners, Theresa Scalzitti, Director of Operations for Cruise Planners, Director of Operations for Cruise Planners, Diana Riel, Amanda Jones, Campaign Development Manager for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, and CEO and Founder of Cruise Planners, Michelle Fee, supporting the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Continue Reading

CP Cares, the charitable arm of Cruise Planners, has been a driving force in the company's efforts to give back to the community. Through CP Cares, the Cruise Planners family has helped raise over $3 million for LLS and blood cancer research, thanks to the support of its travel advisors, staff, and industry partners.

Cruise Planners' founders, Michelle Fee and the late Vicky Garcia, were both honored as " Women of the Year " by the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society for their remarkable fundraising efforts. Vicky Garcia raised $115,000 followed by Michelle Fee who raised a record $292,000, during her campaign. Their leadership and commitment have inspired the entire Cruise Planners network to rally around the cause, with fundraising efforts continuing to grow year after year.

Through a variety of activities, CP Cares has brought the Cruise Planners community and fellow travel partners together to raise funds and spread awareness about blood cancers:



Light The Night Walks : Cruise Planners advisors, clients, and team members have participated in LLS's Light the Night events across the country. These walks honor survivors, remember loved ones lost, and raise vital funds to support cancer research.

Local Events & Auctions : From silent auctions to charity dinners, Cruise Planners has hosted countless events to raise funds for blood cancer research. These events not only support research but also build awareness in local communities. Corporate Matching : Cruise Planners Home Office has amplified the impact of its fundraising by matching donations made by advisors and employees, doubling the contributions to LLS and other blood cancer charities.

Blood cancers affect millions of people globally, and many within the Cruise Planners network have been personally touched by these diseases. "At Cruise Planners, we know that the fight against blood cancers is personal," said Michelle Fee, CEO and Founder of Cruise Planners. "Our commitment to supporting research and patient services through CP Cares comes from a place of deep empathy for those impacted by these life-threatening illnesses."

In honor of Blood Cancer Awareness Month, Cruise Planners encourages the community to get involved. Whether through donations, participating in a local fundraising event, or simply spreading awareness, every action makes a difference. Together, we can bring hope to those battling blood cancers.

For more information on how to get involved or to donate, please visit Cruise Planners CP Cares.

Company Background: Cruise Planners was founded in 1994 and is the nation's largest home-based travel agent franchise network. As a leader in the travel franchise industry, Cruise Planners positions a nation-wide network of 2,500 franchise owners for success by providing innovative marketing programs, proprietary and cutting-edge booking and technology tools, as well as professional development and hands-on training with the industry's top executives. The company continues to be an industry leader and was named the No.1 travel franchise by Entrepreneur magazine for 18 consecutive years and awarded by Franchise Business Review as "Best-In-Category" for 2 years.

Cruise Planners received a

99% franchise owner satisfaction report

from Franchise Business Review for 2024. Franchise Business Review also ranked Cruise Planners #3 OVERALL on their list of Top 200 Franchises of 2022. Cruise Planners was recently featured in Entrepreneur as one of the top 30 franchise innovators in technology, has been consistently named as one of the Top Women-Owned Businesses by the South Florida Business Journal, is on the Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, and was recognized as one of the Top Workplaces by the Sun Sentinel.

Visit our website,

,

for more information or to view the complete list of

awards and honors .

For those interested in becoming a franchise owner, please visit

.

SOURCE Cruise Planners Franchising, LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED