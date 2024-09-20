(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Powerback Rehabilitation, a premier provider of physical, occupational, and speech therapy services, announced a new strategic partnership with PredictionHealth, a leading AI-powered healthcare analytics solutions provider. Powerback will leverage PredictionHealth's AI-powered Practice Intel to enhance clinical operational efficiency, audit CPT coding, and ensure robust documentation compliance across Powerback's extensive of rehab therapy clinics.



A Commitment to Innovation in Therapy Documentation

Powerback's decision to integrate Practice Intel underscores its dedication to embracing innovative technologies that enhance patient care and operational effectiveness. The platform will provide Powerback's clinical and administrative teams with a comprehensive view of key clinical performance metrics, enabling them to make informed decisions that align with their goal of delivering exceptional care.

"At Powerback, we are continuously looking for ways to innovate and improve, and we believe AI holds the potential to help us operate more efficiently and protect our therapists' time with their patients," said Carl Shrom, CEO at Powerback. "PredictionHealth's Practice Intel platform offers us a powerful tool to understand our data at a deeper level, allowing us to refine our practices and ensure we are meeting the needs of our patients while upholding compliance and coding standards."

Driving Quality Through Advanced Analytics

Through this partnership, Powerback will implement PredictionHealth's Practice Intel platform across its clinics, which span 47 states, to gain deeper insights into compliance risks by clinic and provider, documentation habits and behaviors, and CPT-coding selections. PredictionHealth's advanced data analytics and visibility will enable Powerback to identify opportunities for compliance training, streamline documentation processes, and ease documentation demands, allowing therapists to focus more on patient care.

"At PredictionHealth, we are committed to helping clinicians take the best possible care of their patients by building useful technologies that leverage AI, and we are thrilled to partner with Powerback in their mission to improve the lives they touch," said Dr. Pedro Teixeira, CEO of PredictionHealth. "With over 1,700 clinic locations and thousands of physical therapists, we're excited to help Powerback leverage the powerful AI analytics in Practice Intel and create efficiencies and wins that scale across their vast network of clinics and therapists.”

About Powerback Rehabilitation

Powerback Rehabilitation is the nation's leading provider of physical, occupational, speech, and respiratory therapies, along with wellness services, primarily focused on the older adult population. Partnering with skilled nursing centers, assisted and independent living facilities, hospitals, home health companies, adult day care programs, and outpatient clinics, Powerback offers personalized therapy services. As part of the parent company Powerback, services extend through Powerback Rehabilitation to You, Powerback Consulting, Powerback Respiratory, and Powerback Pediatrics. Powerback's integrated, individualized solutions promote sustainable improvements in movement, breathing, and overall quality of life, helping patients return home or reach their prior level of function as quickly as possible. For more information, visit .

About PredictionHealth

PredictionHealth is a Nashville-based healthcare technology company with a mission to make it easy for clinicians to deliver the best care to every patient every time by streamlining clinician workflows and reducing administrative busywork. Founded in 2017 by Pedro Teixeira, MD, PhD, CEO, and Ravi Atreya, MD, PhD, CMO, the company has developed AI toolsets leveraging their ability to analyze unstructured data to extract meaningful insights from medical documentation. For more information, visit predictionhealth.com .

CONTACT: **Media Contact:** Janice Jackson Marketing Director Powerback Rehabilitation Phone: 800-728-8808 Email: ...