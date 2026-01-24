Uzbekistan Tops Central Asia In Military Strength

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan has secured the 53rd spot in the Global Firepower ranking for 2026, taking the lead in Central Asia when it comes to military might.

The data obtained by Trend from the Global Firepower rating shows that Uzbekistan holds a Power Index score of 1.1121, with a score of 0.9908 considered exceptional in the annual Global Firepower assessment.

Uzbekistan's armed forces operate a fleet of 159 military aircraft, including 13 attack aircraft, 12 fixed-wing transport aircraft, 7 training aircraft, 101 helicopters, and 34 attack helicopters.

A total of 145 countries were included in the 2026 Global Firepower ranking. The top three positions were traditionally occupied by the United States, Russia, and China.

The Global Firepower index evaluates countries based on a wide range of indicators, including manpower, air, land, and naval capabilities, logistics capacity, and financial resources.

In addition, the assessment takes into account defense spending, external debt levels, foreign exchange reserves, and a country's purchasing power.