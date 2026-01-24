Karnataka: Two Held In Karwar In Doctor's Suicide Case Linked To Viral Video

MENAFN - IANS) Karwar (Karnataka), Jan 24 (IANS) Karnataka Police have arrested two persons in connection with the suicide of a medical practitioner in Karwar district, a case allegedly linked to a viral video that triggered public outrage and social media backlash.

The arrests follow the death of Dr Raju Pikle, a well-known medicine distributor and owner of a Nursing Home in Karwar. The accused -- identified as Subhash and Harischandra, residents of Vailawada village in Karwar taluk -- were taken into custody by Ankola police on Saturday.

According to police sources, the incident occurred on Friday after the accused confronted Dr Pikle, accusing him of supplying expired medicines. During the confrontation, they allegedly recorded a video of the argument and uploaded it on social media, where it soon went viral.

Police said Dr Pikle appeared composed and confident in the video while responding to the allegations. However, following the widespread circulation of the clip and the ensuing criticism and humiliation on social media, he reportedly fell into severe mental distress.

Dr Pikle died by suicide on Friday at a house in Aversa village in Ankola taluk, where he allegedly shot himself with a double-barreled gun. The incident sent shockwaves through the medical community and the general public.

Investigators said a death note was recovered, and based on its contents and preliminary findings, the two accused were arrested. Further investigation is underway.

Police also revealed that the video, which surfaced about 15 days ago, was allegedly recorded secretly by relatives of an unidentified patient during an argument and later circulated online. The incident is believed to have had a devastating impact on Dr Pikle's personal and professional life.

Family members and close associates stated that the doctor struggled to cope with public criticism, social media reactions, and the damage to his professional reputation following the video's circulation, which ultimately drove him to take the extreme step.

More details are awaited as the investigation continues.