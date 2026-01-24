403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Belgium arrests YPG/SDF supporters for attacking police in Brussels
(MENAFN) Belgian authorities arrested three supporters of the YPG/SDF terror group in Brussels for injuring police officers during demonstrations, the Federal Prosecutor’s Office said Friday.
The investigation began following disturbances caused by YPG/SDF supporters on Jan. 21. “During the demonstration, several objects were thrown at the police, including stones, glass bottles, and street furniture. A total of nine police officers were injured,” the prosecutor’s office said.
Brussels Capital Region police initially detained four suspects aged 19 to 47, three of whom had prior convictions for assault and battery.
“The four suspects were placed in the custody of the public prosecutor's office, which decided to refer the case to an investigating judge for assault and battery resulting in incapacity for work of an officer, as well as for armed rebellion,” the statement added.
Arrest warrants were subsequently issued for three of the four suspects.
Earlier this week, YPG/SDF sympathizers had caused disturbances outside EU institutions and were met with a strong police response.
The investigation began following disturbances caused by YPG/SDF supporters on Jan. 21. “During the demonstration, several objects were thrown at the police, including stones, glass bottles, and street furniture. A total of nine police officers were injured,” the prosecutor’s office said.
Brussels Capital Region police initially detained four suspects aged 19 to 47, three of whom had prior convictions for assault and battery.
“The four suspects were placed in the custody of the public prosecutor's office, which decided to refer the case to an investigating judge for assault and battery resulting in incapacity for work of an officer, as well as for armed rebellion,” the statement added.
Arrest warrants were subsequently issued for three of the four suspects.
Earlier this week, YPG/SDF sympathizers had caused disturbances outside EU institutions and were met with a strong police response.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment