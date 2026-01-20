Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Thinkmarkets' Thinktrader Platform Wins 'Best Trading App' Award

2026-01-20 03:13:12
London, United Kingdom, January 20th, 2026

ThinkMarkets, a global leader in online CFD trading, recently received the Best Trading App award from CompareForexBrokers.com for its proprietary platform, ThinkTrader.

This award recognises ThinkTrader, and the people behind it, for delivering cutting-edge technology and advanced tools for traders.

annual awards assess 34 leading forex brokers with ASIC, FCA or MAS tier-1 regulation, recognising those that stand out for their trading conditions, performance and innovation.

About ThinkMarkets

ThinkMarkets is a global, multi-regulated online brokerage established in 2010 offering clients quick and easy access to 4,000 CFD instruments across FX, indices, commodities, stocks, and more. ThinkMarkets has offices in London and Melbourne, along with hubs in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and South Africa. It also operates under several financial licences around the globe and delivers some of the industry's most recognised trading platforms, including its award-winning platform, ThinkTrader. For more information, users can visit the ThinkMarkets website Tags: Finance

FinanceWire

