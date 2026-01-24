403
Russia Says It Seized Control of Key Village in Ukraine’s Kharkiv
(MENAFN) Russia announced Friday it has seized control of a settlement in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region amid intensifying combat operations along the volatile front lines.
The Russian Defense Ministry asserted via a Telegram statement that its military forces captured the village of Symynivka, located approximately 47 kilometers (29 miles) northeast of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city and a critical urban center.
Ukrainian officials have yet to issue a response regarding Russia's assertion, and independent confirmation of the territorial claim remains challenging given the active conflict, which approaches its fifth year next month.
The reported capture comes as both nations continue exchanging claims over territorial gains in the protracted war that has reshaped regional security dynamics.
