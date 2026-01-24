Mugdha Chaphekar On Her OTT Debut With 'Hasratein 3': 'Was Waiting For The Right Story'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) After marking her presence in the television and film industry, actress Mugdha Chaphekar has finally made her debut on OTT.

Mugdha was seen in the latest episode of Hungama OTT's "Harsatein Season 3", titled“Halla Bol,” which was released on 22 January 2026.

Mugdha is seen essaying the role of Jyoti in the show, a submissive and abused political wife pushed into contesting an election as a puppet candidate in a patriarchal power game.

As the campaign unfolds, her buried intelligence and voice begin to surface, and while others attempt to take credit for her success, she ultimately chooses rebellion over silence, fear, and obedience.

Talking about her decision to explore the digital space, Mugdha shared that she always wished to do OTT and was only waiting for the right platform and story.

“I was always open to doing OTT but wanted the right platform and the right story. When Hungama OTT approached me with this powerful, women-centric narrative, I knew it was time," she said.

Sharing her experience on set, Mugdha added,“Working with Sanam was a wonderful experience. He's not only an incredible dancer but also a very committed actor. Off camera, we often danced just for fun when we weren't shooting, which created a very comfortable atmosphere on set.”

The latest season of the show explores hidden longings behind calm exteriors, with stories shaped by strained marriages, societal pressures, and moments of quiet rebellion.

Mugdha first graced the screen as a child artist in the Bollywood movie "Aazmayish."

She later made her television debut with the show "Kya Mujhse Dosti Karoge" in 2006.

She is best known for her role as Princess Sanyogita in the historical drama "Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan" and Prachi Arora Kohli in the romantic entertainer "Kumkum Bhagya".