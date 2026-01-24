403
Russia, US, Ukraine finish first day of talks in Abu Dhabi
(MENAFN) The inaugural day of trilateral talks between Russian, US, and Ukrainian delegations concluded on Friday in Abu Dhabi, with discussions set to continue on Saturday, according to statements from the White House.
An official described the first day as “productive,” signaling ongoing momentum in the talks aimed at resolving the conflict in Ukraine.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the process is progressing and highlighted the significance of applying the so-called “Anchorage formula,” referring to the face-to-face meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in August.
“The work is ongoing. It’s progressing. Now it’s crucial to implement the formula agreed upon in Anchorage,” Peskov said, as reported by Tass. He noted that his remarks aligned with those of Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, who previously emphasized that territorial issues outlined in the Anchorage discussions would need resolution for a lasting settlement.
The UAE Foreign Ministry confirmed that the talks officially began Friday in the capital and will span two days, describing them as part of ongoing efforts to foster dialogue and seek political solutions to the crisis.
