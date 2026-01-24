403
Belgium bans flights carrying weapons to Israel
(MENAFN) Belgium has prohibited aircraft carrying weapons and military equipment to Israel from using its airspace or making technical stops, the Foreign Ministry confirmed on Friday. The measure went into effect Thursday, according to ministry sources.
Initiated by Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot, the decision requires all relevant parties to provide Belgian authorities with transportation details for flights carrying military equipment to Israel, as reported by daily Le Soir. The embargo aims to prevent the transit of arms and military goods to the country and closes legal loopholes that previously allowed “non-stop transit” shipments where cargo was not unloaded during technical stops.
Inspections will be conducted by Belgian customs authorities and the Federal Public Service Mobility and Transport (SPF Transport). While regional governments in Belgium oversee arms export licenses, transportation and transit fall under federal authority, meaning the embargo could effectively block the use of regional export permits.
“Belgium has an obligation to do everything possible to avoid contributing to this situation… Belgium is ensuring that it respects its obligations under international law and is sending a clear signal at the European and international levels,” Prevot said.
The move comes amid Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza, which began in October 2023 and has reportedly killed over 71,000 Palestinians, wounded more than 171,000—mostly women and children—and destroyed roughly 90% of Gaza’s civilian infrastructure.
