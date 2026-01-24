Border 2: Sunny Deol's Film Gets Flying Start, Becomes 2026'S Biggest Opener

One of the most anticipated movies of the year, Border 2, has opened to a strong start at the box office. The film, starring actor Sunny Deol in the lead, hit theatres across India on Friday, January 23, and early numbers show that it has had a flying start on Day 1. The figure places Border 2 as the biggest opener of 2026 so far, also matching the box-office collection of last year's Chhaava (Rs 33.10 crore).

'Border 2' Day 1 Box Office Collection

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has recorded one of the biggest openings in recent times. He also mentioned that the war drama has collected Rs 32.10 crore net in India on its opening day. Released on a non-holiday / working day, #Border2 takes a flying start on Day 1 – registering not only the *biggest opening of 2026* so far, but also matching the *biggest opener of 2025* – #Chhaava [₹ 33.10 cr].#Border2 has performed exceptionally well in the mass belts, with... twitter/rrUNxe5weF - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 24, 2026

As per Adarsh, the film has performed well in mass belts and single screens, while urban centres saw a better turnout as the day went on. Business in parts of North India was affected by heavy rain, but strong word of mouth is expected to push numbers higher over the weekend and the Republic Day holiday.

Audience Reaction and Film Details

Meanwhile, early morning shows on Friday in Mumbai saw packed theatres, with moviegoers walking out with tears in their eyes and smiles on their faces. Many have called the film a "must-watch" and praised its mix of action, emotion, and strong performances.

Border 2 is inspired by the true events of the 1971 India-Pakistan War and shows how the Army, Navy, and Air Force fight together as one force. The film brings Sunny Deol back in uniform once again.

Cast and Crew

Directed by Anurag Singh, the film also stars Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh in key roles. It is produced by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with JP Dutta's JP Films. (ANI)

